Gov. Justice promises COVID-19 test for all school employees who want one it

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — At Governor Jim Justice’s COVID-19 briefing, he continued to beat back rumors that not all teachers and school employees will be vaccinated for coronavirus. While the Justice administration has put a priority on vaccinating employees age 50 and older, he says all are eligible to apply.

“I am going to tell you point blank and I want every teacher, every service personnel to listen to me. Absolutely, if you don’t have your shot and you’re wanting a shot, you can register on Everbridge right now,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

There is an Everbridge link on the D-H-H-R website where anyone in West Virginia can register for the vaccine. As of today, more than two-thousand West Virginians have died from COVID-19.

However, the number of active cases has dropped sharply over the past week. Meanwhile, the state is also setting up more testing and vaccination sites in areas with large minority populations.

“So we right now are putting together four additional teams that’s going to be doing vaccination in communities of color, particularly around people that are hard to reach,” said Rev. James Patterson, of the Partnership of African-American Churches.

Additional vaccinations are being targeted to any West Virginians who are bed-ridden, or home-bound.

The number one priority when it comes to COVID-19 in West Virginia is age. That’s because 97 percent of the people who’ve died of coronavirus in the Mountain State were over the age of 50.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.