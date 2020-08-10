Gov. Justice promises to pay WV share of supplemental unemployment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain State is requiring all public college students to be tested for COVID-19. There has been a spike nationwide of nearly 100,000 new positive cases among children, so mandatory testing of all students in West Virginia may happen in the next few weeks.

“We have a little bit of time here with regard to the Sept. 8, 2020 date, so that discussion is ongoing. We’re looking at testing with regard to K-12. We have not made any decisions on that. As we move forward we’ll make that information available to everyone,” said Bill Crouch, WV Secretary of Health & Human Resources.

In another big development, Gov.Jim Justice said West Virginia will pay 25% of any new federal unemployment benefits that come from Washington. President Trump signed an Executive Order to give the unemployed an additional 400 dollars per week, with the states paying 100 of that.

“You know the question of whether of not West Virginia will be able to pay that? Whether of not West Virginia will willingly pay that? I would tell you hands down period, period, we’re going to pay it,” said Gov. Jim Justice, R-West Virginia.

Democrats may challenge the legality of that order in court, But Justice says West Virginia will pay its share of unemployment, regardless of what happens in Congress.

“Governor Justice said today the target date for opening schools remains Sept. 8, 2020. But if that date needs to be pushed back again, he will announce the decision by Sept. 1, 2020. if not sooner,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories