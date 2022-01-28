Gov. Justice proposes higher penalties following child abuse in schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – During Thursday night’s State of the State Address, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made a statement regarding a recent child abuse incident inside a local school.

I want to propose that we make the penalties for somebody that’s a school employee that abuses a student so tough that they will know that I am sitting on their chest. Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

We reached out to the Governor’s Office and they say Governor Justice filed a bill on Friday that would allow more severe penalties for school employees who abuse students. What this bill entails is unknown at this time.

Several families across the Mountain State say they were moved by the Governor’s words.

Back in September, Craig and Beth Bowden say they watched Holz Elementary School classroom footage of their son’s trusted, special education teacher Nancy Boggs, verbally and physically abusing their son who has cerebral palsy.



Nancy Boggs was released to home confinement and is to have no contact with the alleged victims or anyone under the age of 18. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo.

Boggs is now charged with 23 counts of battery and one count of verbal abuse of an uncommunicative child and is restricted to home confinement until her trial date on April 4, 2022.

While Boggs is expected to stand trial, the Bowden family is still concerned with one glaring issue in the case.

I talked with the prosecutors a lot when they indicted Nancy Boggs and they were very frustrated that the West Virginia code only allowed them to charge her with a misdemeanor. Craig Bowden, Holz Elementary School parent

After hearing Governor Justice address the issue, Bowden says it gave him and his wife hope and he believes the message came “right from his heart.”

Governor Justice’s bill will be introduced next week.