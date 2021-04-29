Pandemic booze rules are here to stay in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Wednesday, Jim Justice signed several bills into law, and one of them might just get the party started.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) announced in a press release on Thursday that Justice had signed House Bill 2025, which provides liquor, wine, and beer licensees with some new ways to serve customers with greater freedom.

Since the pandemic started, bars and restaurants have had to get creative in the ways they interact with their customers. This new bill will allow for more flexibility for consumers to enjoy their adult beverages in socially distanced ways.

The concepts included in the bill are:

Curbside in-person or in-vehicle pickup, or third party delivery of sealed beer and beer growlers, sealed wine and wine growlers, and sealed craft cocktail growlers when a licensee is appropriately licensed

Sealed liquor drinks in craft cocktail growlers for food or meal orders to go (no person who has consumed alcohol can purchase a to-go order with a craft cocktail growler)

6:00 am sales for certain Class A on-premises and Class B off-premises licensees

Covid-19 fee reduction for Private Clubs

Additional outdoor dining and street dining options for beer, wine and liquor, the emphasis is on “dining”

Limited beer direct shipping for brewers

Limited direct shipping for distilleries

Hard Cider Tax Reduction and growlers

New private club licenses types for private club bars, private club restaurants, private caterers, private farmers’ markets, private wedding venues or barns, private tennis clubs, private professional sports stadiums, private multi-sport complexes, one-day charitable auctions, multi-vendor fairs and festivals, etc.