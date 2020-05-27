Gov. Justice talks about reopening Mountain State at 10:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving his daily press conference to update the Mountain State on the reopening of West Virginia.

The press conference will start at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

West Virginia is reporting more than 80 cases at the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 13 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020, there have been 88,461 total confirmatory laboratory results received:

1,867 total cases

1,191 recoveries

74 deaths

The cumulative percent positive test is at 2.11%.



Cases confirmed by county confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (281/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (23/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (136/0), Jefferson (159/3), Kanawha (213/2), Lewis (6/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (39/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/7), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (9/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (33/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (86/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

