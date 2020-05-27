CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving his daily press conference to update the Mountain State on the reopening of West Virginia.
The press conference will start at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
West Virginia is reporting more than 80 cases at the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 13 new cases of COVID-19.
As of 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020, there have been 88,461 total confirmatory laboratory results received:
- 1,867 total cases
- 1,191 recoveries
- 74 deaths
The cumulative percent positive test is at 2.11%.
Cases confirmed by county confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (281/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (23/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (136/0), Jefferson (159/3), Kanawha (213/2), Lewis (6/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (39/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/7), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (9/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (33/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (86/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Man charged in Ohio double homicide pleads not guilty
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 27, 2020
- Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in West Virginia
- Fair Board: Lawrence County Fair canceled
- Gov. Justice talks about reopening Mountain State at 10:30 a.m.
- Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the South Carolina coast
- Sheriff who protests governor’s stay-home order stays home to work
- Body of missing 5-year-old boy found in lake at campground
- West Virginia reports more than 80 virus cases at prison
- ‘I have never seen anything like this dog’s will to live’: Dog found abused, in need of help