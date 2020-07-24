Gov. Justice: “Things can surely get worse in a big way before they get better, possibly.”

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is seeing another spike in positive cases.

Gov. Jim Justice says another 173 people have tested positive since yesterday. And the Mountain State’s positive rate of those tests now stands at 5%.

Wednesday of this week saw the highest one-day increase since the pandemic began. All this comes after the infection rate here started falling sharply about a week ago.

“One or two robins don’t make spring. We still realize that we still have a long way to go. And things can surely get worse in a big way before they get better, possibly,” said Gov. Jim Justice, R-West Virginia.

The biggest increase in COVID-19 is among people ages 18 through 29, with a particular problem among those on athletic teams. Despite the increase, Justice says Sept. 2 and 3 are the target day for the first games of fall sports, with classes beginning Sept. 8.

Health leaders say a lot can change between now and then.

“The single best predictor of success for our schools, our businesses, and our athletics, is reducing the amount of COVID-19 in that community,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, WV COVID-19 Czar.

Wearing masks and social distancing are still considered the best way to accomplish that.

“Also today the Governor signed an executive order allowing all public and private colleges and universities in the Mountain State to open for the fall semester. He believes they have adequate precautions in place,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories