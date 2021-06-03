Gov. Justice to call special session of WV legislature and request $150m for road maintenance

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—During Thursday’s COVID-19 press conference, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he would call a special session of the West Virginia Legislature for next Monday, June 7, 2021, in order to appropriate federal funds to the state’s road maintenance programs.

Justice said that the state has hit an almost $400 million surplus with relief funds it received from the federal government for the DHHR and the Department of Education, and he wants to allocate a portion of that money to fix potholes and maintain bridges across the state. He said that the state had a $152.2 million surplus in just the month of May.

He said that he would request that the legislature commit $150 million to the state’s road maintenance program for all 55 West Virginia counties. His plan would involve a total of 402 projects, 742.84 miles of paving, 17 slips and slides, 40 bridges, and 111 other projects.

“This will absolutely really really really help us continue on the pathway we’ve been on, and that is to continue to do more and more to make our roads better and better for all of our residents, but in addition to all of our residents, it absolutely would drive more and more and more folks to come to West Virginia,” said Justice.

Justice concluded by saying that he is “very very hopeful” that the state legislature will join him in support of his proposed plan.