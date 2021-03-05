Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Gov. Justice’s 4th income tax town hall

West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice held a virtual town hall to field pre-submitted questions about his proposal to repeal the state income tax.

If Justice’s proposed bill is approved, it would cut West Virginia’s income tax by 60% in 2022 and completely phase the tax out over the next three years. It would also raise the consumer sales tax from the current 6% to 7.9%.

