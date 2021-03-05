Gov. Justice’s 4th income tax town hall

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – Running a nonprofit takes dedication, hard work and a desire to help others. However, even with these qualities, a nonprofit still needs help -- and now there's a book for that.

"Walking in Balance: Lessons Learned from Leading a Nonprofit Business" was co-authored by Craig Greening and Bob Pirner, both of whom have worked for nonprofits or ran them for decades. Pirner currently serves as the executive director of PACE, a nonprofit that helps disabled people find employment. Greening is the executive director of Jackson County Developmental Center, which also helps disabled people with employment.