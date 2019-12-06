WATCH LIVE | Gov. Justice to hold press conference, expected to be asked about corrections photo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019. Gov. Justice called the press conference to discuss road bond sale and November revenue numbers, but he is expected to be asked about the group photo of West Virginia correction officer trainees giving what appears to be the Nazi salute.

The image was made public Thursday and shows more than two dozen trainees with their arms raised and faces blurred. Officials have described the image of Basic Training Class Number 18 as “distasteful, hurtful, disturbing, highly insensitive, and completely inappropriate.” Gov. Jim Justice says he wants those involved to be fired.

Gov. Justice says he will be joined by leaders with the Department of Revenue to discuss both the bond sale and November revenue collections.