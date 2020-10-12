Gov. Justice to update Mountain State on COVID-19 latest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in West Virginia around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct 12.

On Monday, Oct. 12, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed three deaths related to COVID-19, confirming 385 deaths in the mountain state. The WV DHHR has also reported 153 new cases.

Since Monday, nine people have died from the virus, with six of them being from Kanawha County.

On Friday, Oct. 9, the state counted 382 new positive cases.

Last week, The governor announced new funding for people who buy food with “SNAP” benefits. They will once again be able to double what they buy at farmers’ markets across West Virginia.

Bars are also said to reopen in Monongalia County tomorrow Tuesday, Oct. 13, with precautions.

