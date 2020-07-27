Gov. Justice tries to bail out fairs and festivals

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says all 392 fairs and festivals in West Virginia will receive money from the state’s contingency fund in an effort to make up for lost revenue due to closures from the pandemic.

Justice says he hopes this will keep fairs and festivals canceled this year from “going under.”

He says without additional funding the state could lose 50% of fairs and festivals unable to keep going due to lost revenue.

“We just plain can’t have that happen. And so maybe this won’t save them all, but I hope to goodness it will save a bunch,” Justice said. “And I hope, really, it will save them all.”

According to the Justice, this decision came from the uncertainty fairs and festivals faced in previous months before being told to cancel earlier this month when Justice ordered the number of people in a gathering to decrease back down to 25.

Justice says these funds are in addition to funds fairs and festivals are receiving from the legislature and funds they will receive for upcoming years. The funds will be paid out immediately, according to Justice.

