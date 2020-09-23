Gov. Justice updates Mountain State on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Monday, the governor and state health officials called for more testing, especially in counties listed as orange and red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System.

Justice says additional testing will allow the state to find more asymptomatic cases and prevent those people from unknowingly spreading the virus. He also says more testing will help lower the state’s positivity rate, as it could mean a fewer percentage of positive cases per the number of people tested.

