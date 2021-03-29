Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Gov. Justice updates West Virginia on COVID-19, vaccines

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 in West Virginia at approximately 10:30 a.m. March 29, 2021.

The governor’s briefing comes exactly one year after the Mountain State reported its first COVID-19 related death. Today, four additional deaths bring the state to a total of 2,638 West Virginians who have died in connection to the virus.

Health officials also confirmed 378 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to 140,991 total cases. Raleigh County and Berkeley County are both red on West Virginia’s County Alert System map.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS