Gov. Justice updates West Virginia on COVID-19, vaccines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 in West Virginia at approximately 10:30 a.m. March 29, 2021.
The governor’s briefing comes exactly one year after the Mountain State reported its first COVID-19 related death. Today, four additional deaths bring the state to a total of 2,638 West Virginians who have died in connection to the virus.
Health officials also confirmed 378 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to 140,991 total cases. Raleigh County and Berkeley County are both red on West Virginia’s County Alert System map.
