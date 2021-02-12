Gov. Justice updates WV on COVID-19 and vaccines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.

While Justice’s briefing comes as numbers across the state are starting to drop and vaccination efforts are continuing with 232,046 first doses administered and 122,017 West Virginians fully vaccinated, the state also reached a total of 2,200 deaths related to the virus as of Friday morning.

The state reported 467 new cases and only one county in red on the County Alert System map as of Feb. 12. The new cases bring West Virginia to a total of 126,887 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.