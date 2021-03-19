Gov. Justice updates WV on COVID-19 in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19.

This morning, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced 376 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths, bringing the state to 137,092 cases and 2,600 deaths throughout the pandemic. The WV DHHR says some of the additional deaths reported today were found when the Bureau for Public Health’s Health Statistics Center conducted a data match to examine COVID-19 associated deaths reported through death certificates. That process revealed COVID-19 related deaths that had not reported to the WV DHHR.

A total of 259,367 West Virginians have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.