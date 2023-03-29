CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and interim West Virginia State Police Superintendent Jack Chambers gave updates regarding ongoing investigations into several instances of alleged misconduct by those in the organization.

Gov. Justice said that two people in appointed positions, Major Shallon Oglesby and Major James “JT” Finley, would be moved back to their permanent rank positions of lieutenant. He also said that Jim Mitchell would be promoted to the Major Chief of Staff role. Jack Chambers said that Mitchell will be working out of the main office in South Charleston and that he will be dealing directly with the media.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Justice went on to address ongoing investigations into alleged misconduct: He said that the investigation into a WVSP captain allegedly stealing cash from a patron at Mardi Gras Casino is ongoing and active. He said he expects that investigation to wrap up soon. Chambers echoed the governor and said that he thinks this investigation is coming to a close.

The governor then said that the FBI is investigating alleged incidents of sexual assault by members of WVSP.

Chambers said that internal investigations have been opened and assigned regarding the alleged casino theft and a hidden camera in the women’s locker room at the WVSP Academy. These are separate from the investigation conducted by the Department of Homeland Security.