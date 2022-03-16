CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that West Virginia reached the second-highest export growth rate in the U.S.

“Our days of being 50th in every category coming and going are over,” Gov. Justice said. “Nowadays, more and more often, West Virginia is ranking at the very top of the list of states, especially when it comes to how our state is growing from a business and economic standpoint.”

Gov. Justice’s office sent out a press release providing data on economic, business and population growth in West Virginia.

West Virginia’s exports rose to $6.2 billion in 2021, a 37.6% increase from $4.6 billion in 2020. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, annual trade statistics show the Mountain State also surpassed pre-pandemic export numbers — $5.9 billion in 2019.

The state with the second-highest growth export rate is growing in other ways, too.

“Today’s announcement is just a fraction of the historic success we’ve seen already this year,” Gov. Justice said. “We also continue to break state records with our revenue collections each month and we’ve also broken the record for lowest unemployment rate four months in a row.”

In 2021, state businesses traded with 147 countries; the most export markets in five years. Top countries for West Virginia’s exports were Canada, China, India, Ukraine and Brazil.

Several trade sectors grew in 2021, especially coal and plastics. Coal exports almost doubled, from $1.4 billion to $2.7 billion. Plastics surpassed $1 billion for the first time since 2018.

Other sectors also significantly grew in 2021, such as machinery, automotive parts, chemicals, aerospace products and hardwoods.

“This report highlights the ongoing, sustained, and successful efforts in place to continue diversifying the economy in West Virginia,” said Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael. “West Virginia manufacturers have proven they can deliver quality goods at a competitive price to customers located throughout the world.”

Net migration is up in West Virginia for the first time in decades. From 2020 to 2021, over 2,000 people moved to the state. West Virginia now ranks one of five states in the U.S. that people are moving to on a percentage basis.

State investments in tourism have also brought more visitors to the Mountain State.

West Virginia was recently listed a 2022 Top Travel Region by Lonely Planet. West Virginia was the only U.S. state to receive this title. The state was also recently named one of the Best Places to Go by Condé Nast Traveler.

The state’s Rainy Day Fund is over $1 billion and public pension funds are the highest in decades.

West Virginia also has upcoming improvement projects, according to the press release from Gov. Justice’s office.

Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program has dedicated over $2 billion to road maintenance and improvement. A third pay raise for teachers and state employees has also been proposed.

“It’s truly the best time in history to live, work, or own a business in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice continued.