Gov. Justice: WV Delegate faces federal charges

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – UPDATE 4:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8.: West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans is facing federal charges after filming himself entering the U.S. Capito Wednesday, Jan. 6.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Mike Stuart’s office, a criminal complaint signed by an FBI Special Agent Evans faces charges of Knowingly Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds without Lawful Authority and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

The affidavit submitted in support of the criminal complaint claims Evans did knowingly enter the building unlawfully and allegedly with the intent to “impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions.

The complaint cites social media video taken by Evans himself as part of the evidence, saying Evans can be heard making statements such as “There we go! Open the door!,” “We’re at the door now. There’s cops on the inside stopping us now,” and “We’re in! We’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” He is also heard saying “No destruction of anything! No vandalizing property, no vandalizing!”

Evans was taken into custody earlier this afternoon.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says according to a Federal Department of Justice press conference Delegate Derrick Evans is facing federal charges of entering a restricted area.

Wednesday, Jan. 6 hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump broke into the U.S. Capitol building, including newly-elected West Virginia Republican Delegate Derrick Evans. Evans took video of himself and others rushing into the building. The video was deleted later that day.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, (R-Clay) issued the following statement regarding the ongoing events at the U.S. Capitol, saying quote:

“Like most Americans, I am shocked, saddened, angered and disturbed by the images coming out of our nation’s Capitol today,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “The peaceful transfer of power is a bedrock principle of our republic, and is what has held the United States up as that shining city on a hill for nearly 250 years.” “I have not spoken to Delegate Evans about today’s events, I don’t know the specifics of his involvement, I have only seen what has been posted on social media so far, and I’m sure more details may come out soon. He will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today.” “While free speech and peaceful protests are a core value of American society, storming government buildings and participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation’s most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” “What occurred today is unpatriotic, un-American and I condemn it in the strongest terms possible.”