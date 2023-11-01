CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are more legal troubles for West Virginia Governor Jim Justice as he seeks the Republican Party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate.

Justice and his family own many businesses and have challenged a lot of lawsuits. Some of these cases have been out there for years.

The most recent lawsuit, filed Thursday, aims at a Justice family company known as Bluestone Resources, a coal-related business.

A company owned by Liberty Mutual Insurance says Bluestone still owes $1.75 million in workers’ compensation insurance payments. There is a similar lawsuit from Brickstreet Insurance, which has now become Encova, that seeks $750,000 in insurance payments.

One of the largest demands against the Justice companies, comes from Carter Bank and Trust of Virginia, saying the Justices owe a $305 million debt. Democrats say this kind of financial stewardship, is not what’s needed in the U.S. Senate.

“It’s unfortunate that the governor and his coal company don’t value them enough to pay their premiums. He was cited before for not paying their health care premiums, and now we know he hasn’t paid their workers comp premiums, and it’s sad,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, the WV Democratic Party Chairman.

“As far as our employees go, and everything, I will promise you without any question, whatsoever that you know that this will be resolved. And it will be resolved, you know in a prudent manner,” said Gov. Jim Justice (R) West Virginia.

Still in dispute in the federal courts, is the ownership of a $13 million Bell helicopter owned by the Justice company, Bluestone Resources. In all, the Justice family owns more than 100 individual companies.