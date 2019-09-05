Governor calls for Attorney General to investigate closure OVMC

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- On Tuesday Alecto Healthcare announced they would close Ohio Valley Medical Center on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., over a month before the earliest scheduled date.

OVMC has experienced tens of millions of dollars in losses recently that led to the closure of the hospital but the sudden decision to shut the lights off has led lawmakers to question if the company is violating state laws.

Governor Jim Justice released a statement on Wednesday saying in part, “It’s easy to see that this huge out-of-state conglomerate cares very little for West Virginians… I have asked Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to look into any improprieties that Alecto has done or is doing that has caused West Virginians undue hardship.”