Governor does away with color-coded map for high schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has already administered nearly 723,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

Gov. Jim Justice spoke Wednesday about some of the state’s milestones in fighting the virus during his press briefing where he also lifted more COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’m going to say goodbye to a great friend that saved a lot of lives, so dear friend I’m going to pass you to the side and we’re going to move forward,” said Justice referring to the color-coded school map.

Justice effectively made the color-coded map for schools a thing of the past saying it has outlived its time as more school staffers get vaccinated.

“I’m really happy to say all of our schools are open,” he said.

The Governor also issued an executive order allowing summer camps to open in May and allow live music to return effective at midnight Wednesday.

This is welcome news for people like Andrea Anderson, a musician and employee at The Empty Glass in Charleston.

“We’ve booked six dates in the last 45 minutes since the governor made the announcement that’s how excited people are to come back to the stage here, we’d have calls at least once or twice a week from people out of town asking us if we had live music and when we were gonna have it back,” said Anderson.

As things continue to improve, Governor Justice says he wants to continue vaccinating the age 65 and older population – which is currently at 70 % vaccinated — and aim for more than 85 %.

“If there’s a group of you and all of you are saying ‘we’re going to wait six months to a year to just see how things go and what the long-term effects are, some of you are going to die, that’s all there is to it,” said Justice.

Meanwhile COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh has his eye on another age group going forward as more variants appear.

“16 to 29-year-olds are where the spread is taking place in West Virginia, in other parts of our country, in other parts of the world, and we are starting to see those variant viruses grow in this younger population,” said Dr. Marsh.

Only one county was in the red Wednesday, Jefferson County.

Everyone over the age of 16 is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.