CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are ongoing changes in West Virginia’s education system, and that’s raising some concerns.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is aware of the worries, but he also very confident in the new team that has been assembled. The governor says he thinks all the recent changes in the states public education system are a positive step.

The upheaval began last week, when State School Superintendent Clayton Burch left to run the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. School Building Authority Chairmen David Roach was then made the new superintendent.

This week, two more high-level education staffers retired, and long-time Justice confidant, former Senator Paul Hardesty was made Board of Education President. The governor wants more classroom focus on reading, writing, and arithmetic.

“You know we have accomplishments all across the board, don’t get me wrong. I am in favor of all the different things. but absolutely with all in us, we need to have the basic foundations, do we not?” said Justice.

The governor praised the ending of the long-held practice of giving each individual school an overall grade.

He said too many schools were getting grades of “C” or average, and that hurt the state’s overall efforts to attract new residents and businesses from out of state.

And there are more changes. Long-time Upshur Country School Superintendent Sara Lewis-Stankus, is now the statewide deputy superintendent of schools.