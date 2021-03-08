Governor Justice and Senator Manchin at odds over COVID-19 relief

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Monday’s COVID-19 Briefing started with a host of good news: fewer than 200 new cases, and no new deaths since Sunday. Also the number of active cases has dropped below 6-thousand. The downward trend continues

“As the governor said, our week-to-week mortality has gone down by 88 percent,” Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

But then it turned political: Governor Jim Justice attacking Senator Joe Manchin. Manchin led the effort in Congress to reduce federal weekly unemployment supplements from 400 to 300 dollars, which Justice called a slap in the face to West Virginia..

“It matters to the person who is struggling to pay his rent. Or it matters to the person who is struggling to buy something extra or maybe be able to take his kids to the Dairy Queen. It matters to them doesn’t it?” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Manchin fired back in a statement saying quote: “Policy differences do not justify personal attacks; I want to work with Governor Justice in the best interest of our state,”. Manchin also defended himself on four of the Sunday talk shows.

“Right now were getting $300 dollars to people who are unemployed through no fault of their own. I want to continue that seamlessly. I think that basically if you look at all the things that we’ve done in targeting how we help the families, how we help their children, with child tax credits,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

In terms if vaccinations, the state received 35-thousand new doses last Friday.

“The state has now vaccinated more than half it’s residents age 65 and older. But the task force will now start calling people 65-plus who’ve yet to sign up for their shots,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

