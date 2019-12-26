Governor Justice applauded for decision on refugees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- Last week Governor Jim Justice signed a letter reaffirming that West Virginia will accept refugees. Now he’s being applauded for the decision by Faith leaders in the community.

Earlier this year President Donald Trump slashed the number of refugees allowed into the country, he also issued an executive order allowing states to refuse refugees. Justice and a long list of Governors on both sides of the aisle have sent letters saying they will accept vetted refugees.

Justice said in the letter in part “Refugees who have resettled here have become productive citizens and are welcomed into our West Virginia family.”

Rabbi Victor Urecki who is one of the many faith leaders the Governor says he plans to meet with to discuss the best path forward, says the letter is mostly symbolic but is thrilled at the decision.

“I couldn’t have asked for a greater holiday present that shows that West Virginia cares about those that really need our support, our love and our care this season,” said Urecki, B’Nai Jacob Synagogue.