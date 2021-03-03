Countdown to Tax Day
Governor Justice declares State of Emergency for 18 WV counties

West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Due to heavy rainfall and flooding this week, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday for the following counties: Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Greenbrier, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Pocahontas, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Roane, Upshur, and Wayne.

All 18 counties were affected by heavy rains, which caused flooding, power outages, and road blocakages.

The Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to flood response and mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.

