Gov. Justice defends peaceful protests but urges COVID-19 safety

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice says test results and recovery rates continue to look very good for the Mountain State, even though West Virginia lost its 76th resident to COVID-19 this afternoon.

But he also supports the rights of those participating in anti-racism protests — like those in Charleston Sunday.

“We need people to express their right of freedom of speech, and freedom to be able to protest. And freedom to get their points across and everything, and in a positive way. We welcome that,” said Gov. Jim Justice, R-WV.

But he then urged protesters to take precautions. His top medical advisor says people in large crowds, close to each other, are in danger of contracting the virus. They definitely want protesters to wear masks.

“Remember your protecting others from you, not just you from others when you wear the face mask, not just you from others. It says you care about the people with you. And stay outside as much as you can when you protect,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia Covid-19 Czar.

Meanwhile, state health officials say more than 800 people were tested in Randolph County Saturday after an outbreak at the Huttonsville Prison. So far 70% of test results are in and all are negative.”

“The Governor says the gradual reopening of the economy is helping ease the state’s budget crisis. He says the estimated budget deficit was $500 million but has now dropped to $236 million,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

