Governor Justice lifts State of Emergency as drought conditions diminish

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has officially ended the State of Emergency that has been in place statewide since last month due to drought conditions. The State of Emergency was lifted on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

The original State of Emergency declaration was made on October 3, 2019, and applied in all 55 West Virginia counties. It was put in place due to a prolonged shortage of rainfall that has caused moderate drought conditions across much of the state and severe drought conditions in southern West Virginia.

In the time since, however, those drought conditions have dissipated, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. All mandatory and voluntary water usage restrictions or guidelines that were included within the State of Emergency declaration are also now lifted.

