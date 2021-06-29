Governor Justice noncommittal on compensation for West Virginia college athletes

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he hasn’t made up his mind on whether college athletes in the state should be able to earn money off their name, image and likeness.

Ohio became the 18th state on Monday to prevent universities or college athletic conferences from punishing athletes if they are compensated based on their sports performance.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order. Justice, a high school basketball coach, said there are “pros and cons” on both sides of the debate. He said the legislature would likely need to take up the matter.