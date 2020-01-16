Governor Justice orders U.S. & state flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor fallen firefighter

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia state flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Roane County be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of volunteer firefighter Mark Elliot Horwich.

The full proclamation can be viewed on the Governor’s website

Horwich, a member of the Clover-Roane Volunteer Fire Department died in the line of duty while responding to a call on Saturday, January 11.

Horwich had worked as a firefighter since 2001, serving with the Boys Town Fire Department in Nebraska and the Spencer-Roane Volunteer Fire Department in West Virginia prior to his time at Clover-Roane VFD.

