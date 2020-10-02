Governor Justice prays for Trumps; praises COVID-19 testing blitz

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “We as a nation and especially West Virginians, need to offer up a prayer for our President, and the First Lady,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Governor Jim Justice began his Friday COVID-19 briefing by praying for President Trump and his wife. The two businessmen have been close friends for years, long before ever seeking public office. Trump has visited West Virginia often, including the night Justice switched parties from Democrat to Republican. Meanwhile, as for COVID-19 in West Virginia, Kanawha County was praised for identifying 85 positive cases, during massive testing this week, perhaps stopping a huge outbreak.

“So the only way that we can identify those people before they can spread to many others, is to, as the governor said, is to do really extensive testing,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, WV COVID-19 Czar.

Also from today’s briefing, the governor confirmed something we’ve asked about all week, that some student-athletes and parents have been taking multiple tests, trying to drive their counties’ negative numbers down into the green or yellow level so sports could be played. So far 13 instances were identified, and there may be consequences.

“Come up with some level of suspension, and or punishment you know for those coaches and or athletes, because its the wrong message that we ought to be sending,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

As part of today’s briefing, the governor got his flu shot on the live stream and encouraged others to get one, too.

“The Governor says West Virginia has enough CARES Act funding to continue free testing statewide. With that in mind, there are now 37 free testing clinics scheduled over the next two weeks, all across West Virginia,” Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

For testing dates and locations go to: www.dhhr.wv.gov