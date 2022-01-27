All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Governor Justice prepares to deliver State of the State Address

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice will deliver his annual State of the State address at 7:00 p.m.

Many lawmakers in both parties want a continued focus on economic development at was announced that Nucor Steel and Green Power Busses were opening operations in West Virginia with perhaps thousands of new jobs coming.

“Business development-wise. If we attract more businesses here, the tax base will go up. And we’ll have the money to do things anyway,” said Del. Mark Zatezalo, (R) Hancock.

“We’re losing people at a rapid rate. One of the few states in this country that continues to lose population. That has to be a central focus going forward for Democrats and Republicans if we’re going to have a successful economy and a successful state,” said Del. Shawn Fluharty, (D) Ohio – Minority Whip.

But the parties are divided on what to do with the state’s estimated $400 million surplus. Republicans want to cut the state’s personal income tax, while Democrats want to cut the state sales tax from 6%to 4.75%.

“Taxes are always good if you can reduce them, and if have a surplus what we want to do is reduce the sales tax because that is a regressive tax. That tends to affect the middle and lower classes more,” said Del. Jim Barach, (D) Kanawha.

“Talk of tax reform, and specifically income tax reform, I know we talked a lot about that last session. I hope that remains a priority until we can get something done,” said Del. Austin Haynes, (R) Fayette.

The governor is sure to talk about his experience with COVID-19, as well as the state’s continued response to the pandemic.

The speech is at 7:00 p.m. and will be streamed on www.WOWKTV.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS