Governor Justice Proclaims National Truck Driver Appreciation Week in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice has proclaimed this week, September 8-14, 2019, as Truck Driver Appreciation Week in West Virginia, state trucking association representatives announced today.

The Proclamation reads:

“Truck drivers are the unsung heroes of the American highway and the U.S. economy; and day in and day out, more than 3.5 million men and women deliver the goods that keep our economy going and growing; more than 80 percent of U.S. communities depend solely on truck drivers to deliver their goods; and truck drivers delivered 10.8 billion tons of freight or 70.1 percent of the total U.S. freight in 2018; and truck drivers keep the shelves of our local supermarkets fully stocked; and truck drivers deliver medicine and medical supplies to hospitals and clinics; and truck drivers deliver goods at every stage of production – from raw materials to the product on the store shelf – and they do so safely and timely.”

Traci Nelson, president of the West Virginia Trucking Association, said, “This week was created to commemorate and support the industry professionals who work daily to deliver America’s goods. Truck drivers are hardworking men and women who practice safety on the roads and serve as the face of our industry. These drivers improve our collective quality of life by making personal commitments to safety and delivering our critical goods like medicine, food, building supplies and clothing.”

The trucking industry provides West Virginia with more than 34,000 jobs, or one out of every 16 in the state, with an average pay exceeding $40,000 annually.

“We are very appreciative of Governor Justice’s recognition of the critical role the trucking industry plays in West Virginia’s economy,” Nelson said.

The West Virginia Trucking Association (WVTA) was formed in 1932 to bring about an organized and uniform effort within the trucking industry for increased highway safety, and to educate the public on the importance and value of commercial vehicle transportation. To that end, the Association has some 260 member companies and is involved in legislative representation, government relations and many highway safety programs. The WVTA is a statewide, non-profit, association of trucking companies, private fleet operators, industry suppliers, and other firms and individuals interested in the well-being of motor transportation at the local, state and national level.

