Governor Justice says get your vaccine, and ‘Do it for Babydog!’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The lottery to get people vaccinated in West Virginia officially has a name, “Do it for Babydog!’

On Tuesday, the governor announced million-dollar drawings, free college scholarships, state park vacations and even hunting and fishing gear prizes as incentives to get the shots. But the contest had no official name until the governor’s pet, Babydog, trended nationally on Twitter.

“Please just go get your vaccination. Please go get your vaccination. Win all the prizes that are out there. But get vaccinated for you, for your family, for your loved ones, and absolutely for this cute little face,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

On a serious note, the state’s COVID-19 numbers are trending in a good direction, with slightly more than 4,000 active cases and dropping. 48% of people age 12 and over are fully vaccinated and 74% of people 65-plus are fully vaccinated. Health officials are pleased with the way things are trending.

“Particularly around our younger population. Because we know that the 10 to 30 year old population, they were the group that was really spreading more rapidly,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

On today’s map there are no West Virginia counties in the red. The state in mostly green.

“As for when people can sign up for those prize drawings. As of 5 pm Friday there will be a link on the governor’s website. That’s governor.wv.dot.gov,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.