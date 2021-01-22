Governor Justice sworn-in; pledges to work with President Biden on more vaccines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice took the oath of office just before 2 p.m. this afternoon. Because of COVID-19, It was a small, very socially distanced crowd on the north steps of the Capitol. The Governor – a close friend of former President Trump – pledged support to work with President Biden, to get many more COVID-19 vaccines for West Virginia.

“And we’re on our way to do more and more, if we can do one thing. And that’s get the vaccines. We have pushed, and pushed and pushed,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

“I was pleased to hear the Governor express the willingness to work with President Biden and Vice President Harris. I think the most important job he has right now is to get that vaccine out and we’re going to need better cooperation from the federal government to do so,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

The governor touted his first term in which budget deficits were wiped out and the “Roads to Prosperity” bonds were passed and more.

Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis recaps the governor’s inaguration:

“We had a dilemma beyond belief. We absolutely built surpluses, and we made education our centerpiece. We started communities in schools, and now there are 49-thousand kids who are absolutely being helped,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

“The Governor’s address was short on specific agenda items for his second term, but we’ll hear more about that when he delivers the annual State of the State Address on February 10th,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Republicans now have a super-majority in the Legislature, but Democrats want their ideas considered, too.

“When it come time for action I would hope that he would open the door for everybody, to be involved in the legislative process as it should be. And that’s hat West Virginia’s expect,” said Del. Shawn Fluharty, (D) Ohio-Minority Whip.