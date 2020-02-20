Governor Justice to address media following meeting with hospital officials over closing of FRMC

FAIRMONT, WV (WBOY) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, along with members of the West Virginia House of Delegates and State Senate, traveled to Fairmont on Thursday to meet with hospital officials and discuss the recent decision to permanently close Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

When the closing was announced on Tuesday, Governor Justice released a statement saying he planned to speak with Marion County Senator Roman Prezioso Tuesday evening regarding the planned closure. In the statement, Justice also said he planned to meet with hospital leadership in Fairmont on Thursday.

