Governor Justice weighs in on West Virginia tax cut ideas

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It seems like everyone is talking about tax cuts these days at the State Capitol, and that now includes the governor.

Gov. Jim Justice is weighing in on some of the tax cut debate going on in the state legislature.

The governor says no one has formally contacted him about the legislation yet, but the details are public.

The House is currently considering a Republican-backed bill that would cut the state income tax this year by 10% while Democrats are pushing a cut in the sales tax from 6% to 4.75%.

But the governor still prefers his effort last year to phase out the state income tax entirely.

“I stand ready to discuss any proposal because getting rid of the state income tax in West Virginia would be an absolute milestone, that would drive a lot of folks to West Virginia, that would make a lot of good things happened for all of us,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The governor also says he supports the Senate passed bills that will reduce unemployment benefits from the current 26 weeks to as low as 12 weeks. Gov. Justice says those bills will encourage more people to find full-time work. The unemployment bill now goes to the House.

The first bill we are likely to see voted out is the House 10% income tax cut.

As of now, it looks that vote will come Friday.