Governor makes plea for West Virginians to get booster shot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice has made another plea for more West Virginians to get their COVID-19 booster shot.

Only a fraction of the state’s vaccinated population has so far received the extra shot. Justice had a warning on Friday for vaccinated people. He said medical experts would say if you’re six months out from your initial vaccination, and you haven’t gotten a booster, you may be no better off than those who are unvaccinated.

More than 48,000 West Virginians have received their booster shot. That means less than 5% of vaccinated people have gotten the booster shot.