Governor, state emergency leaders keeping an eye on floodwaters

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – At times the water level was so high in Downtown Charleston, it looked as if the large Coliseum and Convention Center might flood. In residential neighborhoods, some homes were cut off to access by the flood waters.

With similar conditions across the state, Governor Jim Justice declared a state of preparedness in 50 of the state’s 55 counties on Saturday.

“In our state, with our mountains, it is so severe that there can be significant flooding happen very, very quickly. You’ve got to be on guard about that and know that there could be loss of life,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Along with many others, the Governor cautioned people not to try to drive through standing water. Meanwhile there is another big concern. Severe weather in the past two weeks forced some COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be shutdown or cancelled. With more than 90-thousand vaccines scheduled to be delivered here again this week, could the supply be interrupted again?

“We will anticipate potential challenges and where we need to make adjustments we will. And just like with last week’s weather, we may have some impact but our job is to minimize those and make sure we’re getting shots in arms,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer (Ret.), Joint Inter-Agency COVID Task Force.

The state has already been able to vaccinate those who lost their appointments due to recent severe weather issues.

Governor Justice says the state’s Emergency Operations Center is keeping an eye on the situation statewide, and if it gets more dangerous, he’ll do what he did in COVID-19, in his words, ‘run to the fire’.

