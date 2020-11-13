Governor toughens COVID-19 restrictions in WV, warns next step would be starting to reclose state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Beginning at midnight, people inside public and private buildings in West Virginia, must wear a face mask. Only residences are exempt. There are a few exemptions for children under nine and those with disabilities.

But the governor is putting the onus of enforcement on private business owners to enforce the mask-wearing rules in their establishments, and they only may be removed to eat and drink. The sharp spike in positive cases is the reason.

“The total number of cases in the last 24-hours that were positive in West Virginia were 742. That’s the third day in a row we’ve exceeded 700 new cases per day,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

78 long-term care facilities in West Virginia have had outbreaks, like Riverside in Kanawha County earlier this year. Now, all workers in that industry must now be tested twice a week. Meanwhile, recent test results indicate a big spike in what’s known as community spread, and people are being cautioned about the upcoming holidays.

“It’s from community gatherings. It from people getting together and feeling secure around people that you know, and taking your masks off or being at a celebration or wedding, or a dinner or a party,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

“Also today, Governor Justice ordered that all public and private schools in West Virginia, be closed from Thursday Thanksgiving day, through Wednesday, Dec. 2,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Fall school sports will be allowed to complete their season, but winter sports including basketball, cheerleading, wrestling and swimming will be delayed until January 11.