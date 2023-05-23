BARBOUR COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Barbour County man has been indicted on several charges for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a woman in January.

According to the Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, a May 2023 grand jury indicted Sammy Joe Martz, 48, of Philippi, on charges of kidnapping, domestic battery, malicious assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and prohibited person with possession of a firearm.

The incident allegedly happened Jan. 24, 2023 at a home in Philippi. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Nexstar’s WBOY, police who responded to the alleged domestic disturbance found the victim hiding under a neighboring porch, with her eye “swollen shut.” The complaint stated the suspect had allegedly hit the woman in the woman in the face and allegedly “threatened to kill her and had burnt her with a torch on her stomach and her leg.”

Martz is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.