Grand jury reportedly looking into Clarksburg VA deaths

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WOWK) – The investigation into 11 suspicious deaths at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg has taken a new turn with word that a federal grand jury is now listening to witness testimony.

The Washington Post reported today the grand jury was empaneled earlier this month and has been hearing from nurses and medical professionals about the person of interest linked to the deaths.

At least seven deaths have the same characteristics – a veteran in relatively good health who dies quickly and has unusually high levels of insulin although none were diabetic.

13 News has previously reported the person of interest worked on the floor where all the deaths occurred. A VA spokesman confirmed the person no longer works at the medical center. We have chosen not to name the individual because no charges have been filed yet.

