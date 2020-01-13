Grant aimed at boosting endangered candy darter’s comeback

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – An endangered fish could get a boost from grants aimed at restoring its population in West Virginia.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is matching a $61,000 grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The grant will be used for a program to increase numbers of the candy darter, which was listed as endangered in 2018.
The DNR will collect candy darters, breed them at a fish hatchery in White Sulphur Springs and release them back into state streams. The rainbow-colored fish has lost nearly half its population since the 1930s.
Candy darters typically live in the picturesque mountain streams that cut through parts of southern West Virginia and western Virginia.
