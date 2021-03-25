Grant to fund infection prevention network project in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University and West Virginia University’s schools of medicine have both been awarded grants from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to create a statewide infection prevention network.

Infectious disease experts at the two institutions will lead the two-year, $1 million project to foster partnerships among academic medical centers and schools of public health. Officials say the project will develop regional centers for infection prevention, control consultation and support services.

According to the WV DHHR, the network of partnerships will also create training curriculums for epidemiologists and health care personnel related to infectious disease and epidemiology.

“With a focus on infection prevention, this project will further enable the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and its valuable partners to promote the health and well-being of our residents,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “As a state, we must help our healthcare facilities implement infection control protocols and procedures that work to stop the spread of infectious disease and protect every patient, in every activity, during every healthcare interaction.”

The DHHR says other components of of the network will include creating a team of experts to support infection prevention and control in health care settings, which will start with long-term care facilities. They will also work closely with local health departments for education on infection prevention, conduct a learning needs assessment of the health care workforce and develop training and learning platforms to deliver free infection prevention education.

“The unparalleled challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the importance of infection prevention as a necessary measure of public health safety,” said Peimei He, M.D., an assistant professor of infectious disease at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and the principal investigator at Marshall for the project. “As infectious disease clinicians, we champion this crucial cause and a collaborative initiative that will make evidence-based infection prevention education and resources in infection prevention accessible throughout West Virginia.”

Health officials say the project will promote patient safety, and also benefit West Virginians through increased knowledge and awareness of infection prevention, improved access to training and experts, and an increased number of training opportunities.

“West Virginia University, in collaboration with DHHR, has spearheaded the COVID-19 response in West Virginia, including the vaccination program,” said Shipra Gupta, M.D., assistant professor of pediatrics specializing in pediatric infectious diseases at WVU School of Medicine and WVU’s principal investigator for the project. “The statewide infection control network will provide wide access to infectious disease consultants with expertise in infection control and prevention. We envision this will support and guide practices in organizations especially long-term care facilities that are not affiliated with an academic center. In coordination with local health departments and epidemiologists, the network will strengthen and support infrastructure for surveillance of emerging pathogens as well as continue education and training, so we are prepared to tackle infection outbreaks.”