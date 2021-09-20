Grassroots group uses newspaper ads to push Sen. Joe Manchin

The Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, speaks during a rally Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. The rally was aimed at applying pressure on U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, who has opposed a sweeping overhaul of U.S. election law and a $15 federal minimum wage. (AP Photo/John Raby)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A grassroots group is using newspaper advertisements to further push Sen. Joe Manchin to help with issues it considers important to low-income West Virginians.

The Poor People’s Campaign took out the full-page ads Sunday in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel and The Journal of Martinsburg.

The group has repeatedly pressed the influential moderate Democratic senator. Manchin has opposed a $15 federal minimum wage and a voting rights bill that he says he couldn’t support because it lacked bipartisan support.

The Poor People’s Campaign also scheduled a news conference Monday to urge Manchin to help change filibuster rules in the Senate.