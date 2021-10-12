Coronavirus Updates
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Greenbrier County ends mask mandate

West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Commission voted to lift the mask mandate for the county on Tuesday morning.

The vote was a unanimous decision made by the commissioners.

Greenbrier County Commissioner Lowell Rose said that he knows the mandate was highly unpopular with residents in Greenbrier County.

As of Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Greenbrier is orange on the DHHR’s County Alert System and has 146 active cases, with seven hospitalizations according to Rose.

