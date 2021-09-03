Greenbrier County health officer pleads with public to wear masks

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– A press conference was held on Friday in Greenbrier County for officials to discuss concerns about COVID-19.

The press conference included city leaders, county commissioners and health officials. Officials said the positive cases and infection rate remain high, and hospitals are filling up too fast to the point where there aren’t enough beds to treat other people with medical emergencies.

Greenbrier County Health Officer, Bridgett Morrison, wants the county to do the right thing.

“Wear masks indoors. I can make this a mandate; we don’t want to do that. We’re begging people, please do the right thing. Greenbrier County is so famous for stepping up and doing the right thing for our neighbors,” Morrison said.

Morrison stated that in the county, 19,000 vaccinations have been administered. Out of people who are fully vaccinated, there were 159 breakthrough cases and one death. According to Morrison, the individual that died had underlying medical conditions.

“Look at the data and statistics and get vaccinated. Wear a mask inside, and be smart,” Morrison said.

