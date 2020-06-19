Greenbrier County reports second church-linked virus outbreak

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says a second COVID-19 outbreak related to a church has been identified in Greenbrier County.

Dr. Cathy Slemp with the WV Department of Health and Human Resources says the outbreak is linked to the county’s first church-related outbreak.

The governor says six additional churches have been linked to virus outbreaks in the state. Three of those have been resolved. Outbreaks in Greenbrier, Ohio and Boone counties remain active.

Justice urges church-goers to remain cautious and follow guidelines to avoid further spread of the virus. He also asks travelers to use caution or reconsider their travel plans amid outbreaks linked to West Virginians returning from the Myrtle Beach area. Dr. Slemp urges those who return from high-risk areas to monitor for symptoms and take additional precautions to prevent potential spread.

