Greenbrier County to be featured on Discovery Channel

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you are getting tired of Saturday morning cartoons, turn on the Discovery Channel and you may see your hometown.

Parts of Greenbrier County will be featured on “Road Trip Masters.” The show spotlights a couple who travels around the country to small towns and finds fun things to do.

Communications Manager for the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Valerie Pritt, says several parts of Greenbrier County will be highlighted during the show, including the French Goat, the Greenbrier Bunker Tour, and the bike trail.

“Just to, you know, reach that national audience, and now we can be in people’s homes at a time when people can’t go out and come to us,” Pritt says. “We can come to them through this TV show. And so it’s just really exciting. I think people are going to be amped up to see their home county, their home town, be featured on the Discovery Channel.”

The show will air Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 7 a.m.

