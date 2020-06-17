Greenbrier County woman pleads guilty to federal wire fraud charges

BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – A Greenbrier County woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a wire fraud charge today in federal court.

According to United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Cathy Byers, 44, of Renick, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. According to a statement sent to 13 News, while searching as a union’s treasurer, she used the union’s debit card to purchase personal items worth approximately $22,000.

“Ms. Byers betrayed the trust given to her by using the union’s bank account as her own to pay personal expenses. The union members’ hard-earned money was her personal piggy bank,” Stuart said. “We prosecute cases like this to hold fraudsters accountable, protect the victims, and to seek restitution.”

