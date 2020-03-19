Greenbrier Resort closes due to coronavirus concerns

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, WV (WOWK) – The Greenbrier has announced that it will suspend operations beginning today March 19 at 12 p.m.

According to the resort’s website, the decision was made after advice from health officials as well as the state and national governments to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The resort says it plans to resume operations April 17.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority and this move is critical to ensure the well-being of all involved,” a statement from the resort says. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are impacted by COVID-19.”

